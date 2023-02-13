The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, is not mopping up new naira notes ahead of the 25 February election.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Tinubu’s media office signed and made available to journalists by Mahmud Jega on Monday.

The statement noted that the allegation credited to the PDP that the former Lagos State governor was stockpiling new naira notes so that he can do vote buying on election day is utterly false, spurious and baseless.

It also described as unconscionable and devilish the allegation made by one Jafar Jafar and Bulama Bukarti based in the UK that the currency change policy of the CBN was made because Mr Tinubu had already stockpiled billions of naira in every state of the federation for vote buying.

“There is no iota of truth in this claim which was concocted for mischievous and devilish purposes by these PDP agents,” a part of the statement said.

The statement urged Nigerians to disregard the allegations being “peddled by the PDP and its surrogates, Bukarti and Jafar and continue to exercise patience and to exhibit love, support and determination until the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket is delivered at the polls with a landslide.”

Read the full statement below:

PDP lied, Asiwaju Tinubu has not stockpiled new Naira notes

Our attention has been drawn to the irresponsible and infantile allegation by Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party, claiming that our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is mopping up new naira notes to buy votes.

The allegation is simply ludicrous, spurious and a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the anti-people posturing of the PDP candidate, after he and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi asked the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] not to extend the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

They took the position despite the pains our compatriots are experiencing. They actively promoted the sanctity of the deadline in the calculated hope of reaping a political windfall from the people’s suffering.

We are not surprised that the PDP made a volte-face to conjure a completely unfounded allegation against Tinubu. Having realised that Atiku’s selfish, uncaring position has generated popular anger and resentment against him, he came up with this absurd claim that our candidate is mopping up new currency notes.

We want to assure Nigerians that the claim is utterly false.

Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being always the voice of the voiceless and champion of the underprivileged, at numerous rallies and campaign stops, identified with our people and boldly called on CBN to extend the deadline and end the public suffering.

Also spurious, devilish and unconscionable is the claim by two UK-based Nigerians, one Bulama Bukarta and one Jafar Jafar, that the currency change was made because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stockpiled billions of naira in every state with the intention of vote buying.

There is no iota of truth in this claim which was concocted for mischievous and devilish purposes by these PDP agents.

The duo claimed they “heard” the “information” from “knowledgeable sources.” These “sources” clearly exist only in the partisan imagination of Bulama Bukarti and Jafar Jafar.

They made this serious allegation recklessly without a shred of evidence, believing that by living in the UK, they are beyond the reach of Nigerian laws of defamation.

We urge all Nigerians to disregard the allegations being peddled by the PDP and its surrogates, Bukarti and Jafar and continue to exercise patience and exhibit love, support and determination until the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket is delivered at the polls with a landslide.

Tinubu Media Office

Mahmud Jega

Special Adviser, Media & Public Affairs

February 13, 2023

