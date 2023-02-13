Gunmen have shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbaku Ward, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, Charles Oke, was shot at his residence, Umunomo Nsokpo in the community, on Saturday night, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The gunmen were said to have laid an ambush at the house of the PDP chairman, who entered the house unaware at about 9 p.m.

Mr Oke was shot in one of his legs, sources said.

The attackers reportedly gained access into his residence after scaling a parameter fence.

Sources said the victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the PDP in the state, Collins Opuruozor, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday morning.

Mr Opuruozor said the party in the state was on top of the situation, assuring that the details of the attack would be made public as soon as possible.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police in the state had commenced investigation to track down the attackers.

“Patrols within the area have been intensified with the aim of nipping in the bud any untoward situation,” said Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred less than two weeks after gunmen killed a Nigerian judge in the state during a court session.

Gunmen, about three weeks ago, beheaded the sole administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

In late January, a police officer was killed by gunmen who attacked Oguta Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in mid-January, attacked Agwa Vigilante Group in Agwa Community in the same Oguta Council Area of the state.

Three suspected members of the IPOB were killed by police operatives who foiled the attack.

The Nigerian government has accused the IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

