The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has promoted 1,822 senior civil servants in the federal civil service under the 2022 Directorate Level promotion exercise, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The FCSC, the agency responsible for recruiting and promoting federal workers, said it approved, with effect from 1 January 2023, the promotion of the senior officers from Salary Grade Levels 14 to 15, 15 to 16 and 16 to 17 respectively.

The evaluation exercise which was held in 2022 was conducted for both professional and administrative cadres in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for them to be promoted to the next cadre.

According to details of the promotion exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, which was signed by the chairman of the FCSC, Tukur Ingawa, the ministry of education got the highest number of promoted civil servants with 561.

Of the total number of promoted officials in the education ministry, 35 education officers were promoted to the cadre of salary grade level 17. On the other hand, 186 and 346 people serving as education officers were promoted to levels 15 and 16 respectively. Five nursing officers in the ministry also advanced from their previous positions.

Trailing the ministry of education is the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with 296 promoted civil servants. Out of the total in the office, 65 administrative officers were promoted to level 17; three education officers; five librarians; one programme analyst; and one statistician. A total of 108 officials advanced to level 16, and 113 others scaled up to level 15.

About 240 civil servants were promoted in the office of the accountant-general of the federation. Out of these, 28 accountants were promoted to salary grade level 17; 90 accountants moved to level 16; and 122 officials climbed the level 15 cadre.

The memo shows that 186 people were promoted at the ministry of defence. Five education officers, one civil engineer, one consultant special grade II, and one hydrogeologist were promoted to salary grade level 17 in the ministry. On the other hand, 59 civil servants were promoted to level 16 and 118 others advanced to level 15.

The ministry of police affairs has 90 of its staff on the promotion list, with five education officers moved to level 17. Similarly, 17 other officers were promoted to level 16 while 68 others got their status upgraded to level 15.

Next on the list is the ministry of agriculture and rural development where 82 civil servants were promoted — 18 people improved to level 17, 34 people moved to salary level 16 and 26 people ranked up to level 15.

In the ministry of health, five senior officials got promoted to level 17 while 18 officials saw their rank advanced to level 16. At least 32 staff of the ministry were moved to the level 15 cadre, according to the memo.

The ministry of works and housing saw 14 of their senior officials promoted to level 17 and 18 officials assumed the level 16 cadre. Also, 13 civil servants advanced to level 15.

At the ministry of information and culture, six officials were promoted to salary grade level 17. Seven information officers have their status upgraded to level 16 while 30 officials elevated to level 15.

Meanwhile, at the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, 12 auditors advanced their status to salary grade level 17; nine auditors have moved to level 16 and 16 auditors were promoted to level 15.

In the foreign affairs ministry, eight foreign affairs officers were promoted to level 17; 20 officers improved to level 16; while nine officers advanced to level 15.

Thirty-two officials were promoted at the Bureau of Public Procurement. They include three procurement officers promoted to level 17. While 17 other officers ranked up to level 16, only 12 procurement officers from level 14 scaled up to level 15.

Twenty-five senior civil servants were promoted at the ministry of justice. A total of 11 state counsel were promoted to level 17, eight others to level 16 and six to level 15.

At the ministry of water resources, six officials were promoted to level 17 and 11 engineers moved to level 16. Only six officials moved to level 15.

The ministry of trade and industry; mines and steel development; and the ministry of labour and unemployment respectively have 17 civil servants on the promotion list.

Thirteen officials at the State House were promoted; nine at the ministry of environment; nine at the ministry of communications and digital economy; seven at the surveyor general’s office; four at the ministry of science and technology; three at the ministry of Niger Delta; three at the ministry of power; three at the ministry of youth and sports development; and one at the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster and management.

See full list below.

