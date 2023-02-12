The police in Lagos State have condemned Saturday’s attack on Labour Party (LP) supporters and called on politicians to prevail on their followers to shun violence.

This is contained in a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Yet-to-be-identified persons attacked some LP supporters who were on their way to a rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square addressed by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday.

Mr Hundeyin stated that the police would leave no stone unturned to deal decisively with offenders in accordance with the law.

He added that the police command has launched an investigation into the attack with a view to apprehending and prosecuting the suspected attackers.

“Four injured persons were promptly taken for medical attention and are responding to treatment.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department has taken over investigations into the incident from Ilasan Division, which had earlier commenced preliminary investigations,’’ Mr Hundeyin added.

(NAN)

