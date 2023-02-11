Former Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on the educational qualification of Governor Ademola Adeleke for the 16 July governorship election.

The tribunal, in the majority judgement read by its chairman, Tertsea Kume, dismissed the petition challenging Mr Adeleke’s educational qualification for the election.

The panel said the educational qualifications which the governor used to contest in 2018 does not need certification.

“Exhibit FILE D is in original form and does not require certification. See Section 102 of the Evidence Act (Supra). The submissions of learned counsel for the 1st Respondent to the contrary is erroneous on exhibit FILE D. It is hereby dismissed. Thus, issue 1, is hereby resolved in favour of the Respondents and against the Petitioners.”

“Exhibit File D as marked by the tribunal contains educational certificates Mr Adeleke submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2018 election,” the tribunal said.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Mr Oyetola and the APC through their counsel, Lateef Fagbemi and Akin Olujimi, approached the Court of Appeal to set it aside on the ground that forgery of certificate was proved against Mr Adeleke.

In the notice of appeal, the counsel argued that the tribunal panel “misdirected itself when it held that the certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan College and a diploma certificate from Penn Foster High School are genuine.”

“Exhibits 2R.RW6 and 2R.RW9 are documents which lied against each other, as Exhibit 2R.RW9 purports that the 2nd Cross- Respondent (Ademola Adeleke) obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice within 24 days of obtaining Exhibit 2R.RW6, a Diploma Certificate which purports on its surface to be an equivalent of Secondary School Certificate,” the appellants said.

“It is in evidence before the Tribunal that Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice of the Atlanta Metropolitan College is a four-year full time course which fact the Cross-Appellants pleaded in their petition and was admitted by the 2nd Cross-Respondent; It is the law that facts admitted need no further proof and it is a presumption which only the 2nd Cross-Respondent could rebut as regards the factual impossibility of obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree within 24 days of obtaining a School Certificate equivalent, thereby casting the onus of proof on him,” they added.

“Having found that forgery was proved by the petitioners against the 2nd cross/respondent in regard to his Exhibits EC9 and FILE D, the tribunal ought to have held pursuant to Section 182(1)(1) that the 2nd respondent was disqualified from contesting the Osun State Governorship election of July 16, 2022,”

“Once forgery of a document is established against a candidate in an election, it voids his candidature and the forgery cannot be redeemed or cancelled by any other document the candidate may have presented alongside the forged document.

“The holding of the Tribunal that the 2nd Cross-Respondent (Ademola Adeleke) was nonetheless qualified to contest the election is inconsistent and in conflict with the clear provision of Section 182(1)(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)

“The holding of the Tribunal runs contrary to Section 182(1)(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). The decision of the Tribunal on the qualification of the 2nd Respondent

was made per incuriam Section 182(1)(1) of the Constitution and hence is erroneous and perverse,” they said.

Mr Adeleke and his party, the PDP, had also appealed the judgement of the court which nullified his declaration as the winner of the election.

