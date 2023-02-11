Four supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were reportedly attacked on their way to his campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday.

According to videos circulating on social media, the supporters were attacked with machetes and other objects as they made their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) where the campaign rally was held.

Some vehicles were also destroyed at the venue of the rally.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack via his Twitter handle.

He said that the attack was reported by the party’s ward chairman in Jakande at the Ilasan police division.

“Four injured persons have been given medical attention,” he tweeted.

“DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.”

Mr Hundeyin condemned the attack. He said security operatives had been stationed at the venue since Friday to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers,” he said.

Thousands of supporters of the party trooped out to the rally in Lagos, a stronghold of the rulling APC.

Mr Obi is one of the 18 candidates seeking Nigeria’s highest office in the 25 February polls.

Some of his supporters were already seated at TBS waiting for his arrival while others assembled at Ikeja.

Before his arrival at the TBS, Mr Obi met with some traders and supporters at Alaba International Market, in the Ojo area of the state.

His supporters chantted his name “Obi” and waved the party’s flag.

Mr Obi has described the attack as “deeply troubling,” while calling on the police to “fish out those responsible.”

