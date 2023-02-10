The police have paraded five suspects in the gruesome murder of a Central Bank staffer, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife Bukola and their son, Oreoluwa, on New Year’s Day in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects were paraded on Friday at the police state headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Background

Mr and Mrs Fatinoye were murdered on 1 January after returning home from a church service to usher in the new year

Their killers set fire to the bodies and the house, before taking away Oreoluwa and a guest they met in the house.

PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday reported about the arrest of the suspects, over a month after the crime.

During their parade on Friday, the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, named the driver of the family, Lekan Adekanbi, as the prime suspect.

Mr Adekanbi had allegedly hired two men to rob the family but upon finding no cash in a substantial sum in the house, demanded a digital cash transfer

The police spokesperson said, on receiving the alert, the suspects realised the danger inherent in the act and decided to kill the couple to cover up.

“In the course of the investigation, one Lekan Adekanbi, a driver to the deceased family, was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, while the investigation continued.

“The arrested suspect, Lekan Adekanbi, suddenly collapsed in the cell on the 2nd of January, 2023 and he was rushed to the hospital for medical care. But while in the hospital receiving treatment, he suddenly jumped from the bed and escaped through the fence of the hospital. His escape further confirmed the police’s suspicion of his involvement in the case.

“There and then, the Commissioner of Police ordered the State anti-kidnapping unit to join forces with the homicide unit to get the escaped driver and his accomplices arrested.

“The two teams, in compliance with the CP’s directive, embarked on a technical and intelligence-driven investigation and traced the movement of the suspect to his elder brother in Iseyin, Oyo State, but he had left the place before the arrival of the police. The teams further intensified their efforts which yielded positive results when Lekan Adekanbi was apprehended in his hideout somewhere in Abeokuta on the 21st of January 2023.”

Mr Oyeyemi added, “On interrogation, Lekan Adekanbi, who has been the couple’s driver since 2018, confessed to being the mastermind of the dastardly act.

“He stated that he invited the other two suspects, Ahmed Odetola, a.k.a Akamo, and Waheed Adeniyi, a.k.a Koffi, to come and join him to rob the couple. He confessed further that he took the step because the couple refused to increase his salary, and that he approached them for a loan to buy a motorcycle, but they didn’t oblige him.

“He further stated that on that fateful day, himself and his two accomplices waited for the couple to come back from crossover service since he had access to the house, and they pounced on them immediately they entered the house.”

When asked why the Alsatian dog in the house did not attack them, the police said the driver stated that the dog was very familiar with him, being the person who always feeds it.

The police said they were continuing investigations into the matter.

