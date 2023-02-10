The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set a new date for the screening of aspirants ahead of the party’s off-cycle governorship primary elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

A statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Friday in Abuja, said the primary elections, which had been fixed for 13 February, will now hold on 1 March.

The party also said the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the governorship elections in Kogi State has been extended to 13 February.

It explained that the adjustment in the date was necessitated by the on-going campaigns for the forthcoming general elections.

“The slight adjustment in date is necessitated by the on-going electioneering campaigns for the 2023 General Elections.

“All other dates for other activities related to the primary elections in the respective States remain unchanged,” the statement said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States for 11 November.

The three states are among the eight states in the country where the commission conducts off-cycle governorship elections. The others are Anambra, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Edo.

February 10, 2023

BAYELSA, IMO, KOGI GOVERNOSHIP PRIMARY ELECTION

*Change of Date for The Screening of Aspirants*

*Extension of Sales of Forms for Kogi State only.*

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hereby announces that the rescheduling of the Screening of Aspirants from the earlier date of Monday, February 13, 2023 to a *new date of WEDNESDAY, MARCH 01, 2023.*

While Screening on Appeals shall now hold on *MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2023*

In the same vein, Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Kogi State only has been extended till Monday February, 13, 2023.

The slight adjustment in date is necessitated by the on-going electioneering campaigns for the 2023 General Elections.

All other dates for other activities related to the primary elections in the respective States remain unchanged.

All our Governorships aspirants, State Chapters, critical stakeholders in the respective States and the general public should please note the change of dates as stated above.

Signed:

Hon. Umar M. Bature

National Organizing Secretary

