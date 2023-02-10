A video that captures a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sarafa Awotunde, threatening to carry out violence during the general elections has circulated on the internet.

In the video, Mr Awotunde, popularly called Spain, was threatening violence against members of other parties when they campaign in Ikirun in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Awotunde served as the chairman of the local government under the administration of former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Mr Awotunde told his supporters that there would be gunshots and assaults on their opponents.

“Our people, our boys, whenever you hear any gunshot, we are the ones that fired the gun. PDP, power,” he said.

“If you hear that they beat someone, we are the ones that beat the person. PDP, power. We will frustrate any stranger who comes into Ikirun land two days before the election.”

Our reporter could not verify when and where the video was recorded. But the police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said the police were investigating the video.

But Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, claimed that the video was doctored.

“It is a lie, the thing was video-shopped. There was a superimposed voice on his address to the party members. It is a lie, he didn’t say all of that, it is a lie, ” he said.

“We are a party of peace. We do not have Ashiri Eniba, we don’t have all those thugs. And the person they are referring to is a gentle leader of the party at Ifelodun, he is a former chairman of the local government, he will never go to that level,” he added.

“They deliberately imposed the audio on the video to make it appear as if it is real but it is not true.”

The Osun State Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kola Olabisi, condemned the threat of violence.

“The most pathetic and strangest thing is that the state police commissioner has been looking away while our members have been unjustifiably killed and needlessly attacked. In a saner society, characters like ‘Spain’ should have been invited, arrested, investigated and prosecuted for his confession of promotion and masterminding of violent activities in the state,” he said.

“The Osun State commissioner of police has not, through his actions and actions, proved to discerning minds that he has not been working in cahoots with the PDP/Adeleke to oppress, suppress and subjugate the APC members to create an unfavourable advantage for the ruling government and the PDP to the disadvantage of the APC,” he added.

“The state police commissioner should know that human beings write historyevery dayy. He should design what he wants history to write for him. We are not deterred by the threats of attacks by the PDP and their goons. All efforts of the PDP/Adeleke to govern the state through coercion and fraudulent means shall be resisted. Osun State belongs to us all and no one will run away from another.”

