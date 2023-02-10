Residents of Ondo State are calling for an end to the Federal Government’s new naira swap policy, saying it has brought them untold hardship.

After pockets of protests in the state, banks have completely closed their doors to customers citing ashortage of the new naira notes.

Even the recent pronouncement by the Supreme Court that the old notes remain legal tender beyond 10 February has not impacted the crisis.

Since Tuesday, banks have provided only skeletal services, shutting down as soon they run out of cash.

On Thursday, the commercial banks did not open at all.

A First Bank employee spoke to this reporter in confidence, citing fear of reprimand as they were not expected to speak with journalists on the issue.

“Today (Friday) I did not go to work because we did not open for business,” he said.

“The reason is that there is no cash and we have to close, that is what we were told.”

Despite residents complaining of exorbitant charges by POS operators, it has become difficult to get cash from the operators.

Many of them have closed down due to a lack of cash.

“I have been going up and down just to withdraw even if it is N5000, but they are complaining that they don’t have money,” Rahman Adeyinka, a resident of Oda town said.

“As it is now, if I see old money, I will collect, but nobody is ready to give you anything.”

Businesses are worse hit as shop owners said they get no patronage.

Promise Olawale sells electrical accessories at Ilekun. He said he had not made a substantial sale since this week.

“Those who have cash now are only thinking of what to eat and not how to fix wires on their houses,” he said.

“Even if you have cash, you don’t want to spend it because you don’t know where you will get another one. So I will just wait until this election thing is over,” Mr Olawale said.

The additional plague of fuel scarcity has further worsened the situation. Marketers are selling petrol at N400 per litre where available.

The Ondo State Government has reacted to the situation by suing the Federal Government at the Supreme Court, calling for the reversal of the new naira policy.

It said economic activities in the state have been grounded, coupled with its inability to properly fund the activities of its ministries, departments and agencies.

The legal action follows earlier litigation of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi States against the Federal Government, on the deadline for the expiration of the old Naira notes as legal tenders.

