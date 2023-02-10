President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Council of State.

The meeting is expected to discuss crucial issues affecting Nigeria such as the currency crisis and fuel scarcity.

It will also review the preparations for the general election.

The National Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian government with the power to advise the Executive on policy making.

Membership of the Council includes the President, Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, former presidents, former heads of state, former chief justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Friday’s meeting is a hybrid meeting: while some members are physically present and the State House Abuja venue, others are joining online.

The former Nigerian leaders physically present are Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined online.

Others who joined online are Sokoto governor and chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State Governor and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, Plateau governor and chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, Ebonyi Governor David Umahi, Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru, and Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Others are Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Emmanuel Akabe, and Enugu Deputy Governor.

Two former Chief Justice of the Federation – Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad – are also joining virtually.

Those physically attending the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan,

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney General Abubakar Malami, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, and Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Governors physically attending are: Taraba, Dairu Isiaku; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Borno, Babagana Zulum; Gombe, Inuawa Yahaya; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and Deputy Governor of Bauchi, Baba Talla.

Those expected to brief the council are, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu; Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Hammed Audi and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

