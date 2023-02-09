Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday in Abuja frowned at the appointment of former Inspectors-General of Police as chairmen of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Obasanjo expressed his misgivings when he spoke at the public presentation of a book: “Policing the Nigeria Police’’ authored by Simon Okeke, a former chairman of the PSC.

No fewer than four former police chiefs have been appointed as chairmen of PSC since 1999 when the country returned to democratic rule. They are Parry Osayande (DIG), Mike Okiro, Musiliu Smith and Solomon Arase whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate in January.

Part 1 (2) (a) of the PSC Act says the Commission shall have a chairman who shall be the Chief Executive. Part 1 (2) (b) says one of its members shall be a retired Police Officer not below the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Mr Obasanjo said civilians should be appointed as chairmen and retired police officers appointed as members of the PSC to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

“When you make a retired police officer the head of the Police Service Commission, it is like asking a thief to catch a thief,’’ he said.

The former president noted that the author believed that Nigeria, a federation, should not have unitary police establishment as people had argued that state police would be abused by governors.

“I won’t say yes or no, but can they not be abused by the federal government?

“For a federation, it is contrary to the ideal of the country because the unitary policing system is not close enough to the community where the police are supposed to be.

“The author argued whether the name should truly be the Nigeria Police Force or a Police Service. I believe the police should be a Police Service not a Police Force,” Mr Obasanjo said.

He said the author brought up strong arguments in support of state police as well as training and retraining of police officers, which he agreed with.

Mr Obasanjo noted also that the author argued strongly against authorised and unauthorised deployment of police personnel to private guard duties leading to having many police officers in the security service of few individuals.

Out of 380,000 police personnel at a time, 180,000 were on private duties carrying out duties corruptively, the author wrote.

In his remarks, Ray Ekpu, publisher of the book recalled that the PSC was first created by the Independence Constitution of 1960.

He said it remained strong until the appointment of Inspectors-General of Police was transferred to the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

“Under the military, the PSC was chaired by the various Chiefs of Staff until it was abolished by Decree 5 of February 6, 1989 backdated to August 27, 1985.

“For the period that there was no PSC, the Inspectors-General of Police worked under the supervision of either the Heads of State or Chiefs of Staff, Supreme Headquarters.

“During that period, it was the Inspectors-General of Police that handled the recruitment, appointment and discipline of police officers,” he said.

Mr Ekpu said the lacuna contributed to the present conflicts between the Inspectors-General of Police and the PSC as the former found it difficult to surrender the powers they formerly enjoyed to an oversight agency, the PSC.

