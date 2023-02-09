A male hawker died on Thursday in a multiple motor accident that occurred on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued “two major accident victims and several others on ‘Kara’ bridge outward Lagos,” Adebayo Taofiq, the agency’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The multiple accident which occurred around 7a.m. today involved a fully loaded 40fts containerised truck with five other private vehicles,” the statement reads.

“A male hawker died instantly during the accident.

“The corpse of the dead hawker and several others rescued by LASTMA personnel were handed over to medical personnel on ground at the scene of the accident.”

According to the agency’s preliminary investigation, the containerised truck suffered a brake failure and crushed four other private vehicles (Passat Jeep AGL 323 GK, a Camry MUS 270 HE, Black colour Lexus Jeep and Black Prado Jeep). A Hiace 18-seater commercial bus was also involved with its passengers.

“The head of Lastma (Zebra) around Ojodu- Berger Mr Mabunmi Oluwa-biyi Abisola who led the Lastma rescue team confirmed that the truck with four other accidented private vehicles involved in the fatal accident were immediately removed from ‘Kara’ bridge to pave ways for free flow of traffic to other road users,” Mr Taofiq said.

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway is one of the busiest motorways in Nigeria but has been under repairs for several years with the federal government setting a new target of May for the completion of the repairsqq.

