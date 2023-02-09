The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yusha’u Ahmed, has pledged that the scheme will work closely with the State Security Service (SSS) to enhance the safety of Corps members.

Mr Ahmed explained that ensuring the safety of Corps members is important, “especially during and after the conduct of the forthcoming 2023 General elections.”

The Nigerian Army brigadier-general who assumed office as the new DG on 30 January made this commitment Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the SSS, Yusuf Bichi, in his office in Abuja

Mr Ahmed also pledged to work closely with the service to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies.

Security as topmost priority

The 22nd chief executive officer of NYSC further noted that among the five policy thrusts of his administration, “the security and welfare of corps members and staff are his topmost priority”.

Mr Ahmed had said at his inauguration on 30 January that the administration will also focus on: “providing an enabling environment for research and development for the advancement of the scheme; strengthening stakeholders’ engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the scheme; and enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance; and deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme”.

In his response on Thursday, the SSS boss congratulated Mr Ahmed on his appointment as the Director-General of NYSC and called for a stronger synergy between NYSC state coordinators and directors of the service at the state level for more efficient work delivery.

Visitation to minister of youth

In another familiarisation visit to the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Mr Ahmed promised that “there would be tremendous innovations in the scheme” during his tenure as DG.

According to a statement on the NYSC official Facebook page, the DG also said he would bring his wealth of experience into use, which would propel him on the development plan for corps members as well as improve the sustainability and visibility of the scheme.

Mr Dare who described the scheme as the largest concentration of Nigerian graduates expressed optimism that the law for the proposed NYSC Trust Fund would soon be assented to by the president.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari increased Corps members’ monthly allowance from N19,800 to N33,000 “having recognised the tremendous roles of the youths in the socio-economic development of the country and to ensure the realization of the goals of the fathers of the scheme”.

He charged the NYSC boss “to ensure the enthronement of cultural values, discipline and training among the Corps members”.

