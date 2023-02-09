The Supreme Court Thursday affirmed Ikechi Emenike as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State.

Uche Ogah, a former minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, had challenged the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which upturned his candidature for the governorship poll.

Delivering judgement on Mr Ogah’s appeal, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision delivered by Tijanni Abubakar held that Mr Ogah’s appeal was devoid of merit.

“There is nothing useful for the appellant to ask in this appeal. The judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja is affirmed. The appeal is dismissed,” Mr Abubakar declared.

Background

Messrs Ogah and Emenike had emerged as APC’s governorship candidates in Abia State from parallel primaries.

Last November, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared Mr Ogah as the governorship flagbearer of the APC.

In her judgement, the judge, Binta Nyako, voided the candidacy of Mr Emenike recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate for the 11 March poll in Abia State.

Mrs Nyako nullified the indirect primary election that produced Mr Emenike as APC’s standard-bearer.

READ ALSO:

The judge ordered the APC to transmit Mr Ogah’s name to the electoral umpire as the candidate for Abia State’s governorship election for 2023.

Similarly, Mrs Nyako ordered INEC to accord due recognition to Mr Ogah as APC’s candidate.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in a unanimous judgement delivered by Peter Ige, nullified Mr Ogah’s candidacy, setting the stage for the tussle at the Supreme Court.

In the December 2022 verdict, the three-member panel of the appellate court said Mr Ogah’s appeal lacked merit.

The Court of Appeal held that the 26 May 2022 primary election which produced Mr Emenike as the APC’s governorship candidate in Abia State was valid.

The court held that Mr Ogah lacked the ‘locus standi’ (legal right) to challenge the outcome of the APC primary election since he did not participate in the exercise. It said Mr Ogah had instead claimed that he took part in a separate primary election not sanctioned by the APC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

