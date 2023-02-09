Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra Central District, has donated 6,000 Streetlights fitted with surveillance cameras, 1,000 walkie talkies and trained personnel to the Anambra State Government to strengthen security in the state.

Anambra, like other states in the South-east, has been plagued by increasing crime rates, especially deadly attacks by gunmen.

The senator, in September last year, survived a deadly attack in Anambra. Some police officers attached to him were killed in the attack.

Mr Ubah handed over the donations of the security gadgets to the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi/Ozubulu, during the Anambra South Security Surveillance and Information Technology Summit on Tuesday.

He said the move was a deliberate alliance between the offices of the Anambra South Senatorial District and the Anambra State Government.

Mr Ubah, who thanked Mr Soludo for his visit to Nnewi, said as a community, they had developed a project called Secure Anambra South Project, with a view to sweep out all criminals in collaboration with the state government.

“We also have trained personnel to protect investments as well as ensure collaboration with other security agencies so that investors coming to invest in the state will not be afraid.

“Our security will henceforth speak in every neighbourhood with a single voice. We’ll set up communication and security devices to continue to protect our people.”

“The installation of street lights is our initial phase, followed by the installation of surveillance cameras,” he said.

Senator Ubah urged residents of Anambra to support the government, the lawmakers, state legislature and security agencies.

Anambra State Security Trust Fund

In his remark, Governor Soludo, who described Mr Ubah as a true Anambra son, thanked him for his gesture, saying he gladly accepted the items and that it would go a long way to enhancing security in the Anambra South Senatorial district.

The governor said security of lives and property was everyone’s job and that men, women, and children all have a part to play, especially on information sharing.

“I must express my sincere gratitude to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for coming up with this specific idea to secure Anambra South.

“The seven local governments in Anambra South, including Ogbaru, were under siege when I took office.

“Because of the gun violence and homicides that were occurring at the time, we could not conduct campaigns in these areas adequately, so we made the decision to take on these crooks and retake our state.

“I am asking members of the National Assembly, regardless of party affiliation, that we should work together for the development of Anambra,” he said.

Mr Soludo said his administration had reactivated the Anambra State Security Trust Fund law and requested donations from the people of Anambra to which many people had responded to with money, vehicles, technology, and other items.

He assured the senator that the Solution Security Team, made up of the commissioner for Homeland Affairs, the special adviser to the governor on Security, and the chief of staff to the governor would work with him and ensure that security agencies operated cooperatively and in accordance with the existing laws.

“After the election, I will meet with representatives from each political party in Anambra and plead with them to put partisan politics aside since the government belongs to everyone,” the governor said.

(NAN)

