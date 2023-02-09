Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Imo State, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest following the incessant attacks, killings and kidnapping by gunmen in the state.

Their grievance was further heightened with the killing of Nnaemeka Ugboma, the Chairperson of the Customary Court in Ejemekwuru, Oguta Local Government Area, on 2 February.

Mr Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle while he was presiding over a court session.

The lawyers also decried the gruesome murder of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, Chris Ohizu, among other incidents.

They marched with placards from their Owerri bar centre to the police headquarters near the Government House, Owerri.

Some of their placards read “Violent attacks on Imo citizens must end now!! #SaveOurLand”, “Murder in the court, stain on justice” and “We demand justice for the slain customary court chairman #JusticeforUgboma,” among others.

In a communique read shortly before the protest, the Chairperson, NBA Owerri branch, Damian Alinnor, expressed concern that the insecurity in the state had assumed a worrisome state.

“We hereby call on all manner of persons engaging in violence and killings in the state to cease with immediate effect as the lives of Imo citizens are not worth losing for any reason whatsoever.

“Imo State must not be reduced to a theatre of war for any reason, known or unknown.

“Security agencies should be more tactful in their security approach and be more proactive in the safeguard of the lives and properties of Imo citizens,” he said.

Boycott of courts

Mr Alinnor called for the beefing up of security around the courts, including building perimeter fence as well as devise a roundtable dialogue between government and non-state actors to address the perceived agitations.

He urged the government to take more proactive actions to safeguard the lives of Imo citizens, especially the members of the bar and the bench.

According to Mr Allinor, until members of the bar in Imo are sufficiently assured of the safety of the judiciary, the bar and litigants as well, it may advisedly recommend that members desist from attending courts.

“In the circumstances, the members of the bar in Imo have resolved to boycott all courts from Monday, 6 February to Wednesday, 8 February, and call on the relevant authorities to make clear assurances of safety of the judiciary, the bar and litigants before court resumes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was signed by the five chairpersons of Owerri, Orlu, Mbaise, Okigwe and Mbano/Etiti NBA branches in the state.

The NBA members also observed a one-minute silence in honour of late Mr Ugboma and others, who have lost their lives to insecurity in the state.

READ ALSO:

However, neither the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, nor any senior police officer attended to the protesters as at the time of filing the report.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comment on the protest.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

