The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to stop the arrest and imprisonment of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over a Monday’s ruling citing him for contempt.

The commission said in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Thursday, that it filed the motion for stay of execution in addition to an appeal against the conviction of Mr Bawa by the Kogi State High Court in Lokoja.

According to the EFCC, the commission filed the legal processes on Tuesday, a day after the Kogi State High Court issued the order jailing Mr Bawa for 14 days for disobeying an order of court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the court in Lokoja, on Monday, cited Mr Bawa for contempt and ordered his remand in Kuje prison, Abuja, for 14 days.

The judge, Rukayat Ayoola, ordered the Inspector-General of Police to arrest Mr Bawa and put him in prison “until he purges himself of the contempt”.

It was the second time Mr Bawa would be jailed for contempt for disobeying a court order in less than four months, although his earlier conviction was later set aside by the same court.

There was no indication of any attempt by the Inspector-General of Police to arrest Mr Bawa before the court set aside its ruling jailing him 11 days later on 8 November.

Similarly, there has been no indication of any move by the police to arrest and remand Mr Bawa based on his latest conviction on contempt.

But the EFCC said in its statement on Thursday that it applied to the Court of Appeal in Lokoja, on Tuesday, for “an order of interlocutory injunction” to restrain any attempt “to execute/ enforce the judgment of the trial Court pending the final hearing and determination of the appeal.”

Reason for citing Bawa for contempt

The Kogi State High Court had, on Monday, committed Mr Bawa to prison based on an application filed by a nephew of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Ali Bello, who is N10 billion fraud charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Mr Bello accused the EFCC chair of going ahead to arraign him on 15 December 2022 in disobedience to an earlier court order made on 12 December 2022.

In the said 12 December 2022 ruling, the court ruled that the arrest and detention of Mr Bello on 29 November 2022 by EFCC and its chair, in the face of an earlier subsisting court order without a warrant of arrest or being informed of the offence for which he was arrested, is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court had also held that the arrest and detention of the applicant contravened his right to personal liberty and dignity of the human person guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Nigerian Constitution and Articles 5 and 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The court had also ordered the respondents to tender an apology to the applicant in a national newspaper and awarded N10 million compensation for him.

But the EFCC had gone ahead to arraign Mr Bello on 15 December on N10 billion fraud charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, an action the accused later complained to the Kogi State High Court was contemptuous of the 12 December 2022 ruling.

Two days after Mr Bawa was cited for contempt, the EFCC again arraigned Mr Bello and others in a separate case involving N3 billion fraud charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

‘Why Bawa’s conviction for contempt is wrong’

The EFCC faulted the committal order issued against its chairman in an affidavit filed in support of its application filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja for an order of stay of execution.

An official of the commission, Samuel Ugwuegbulam, who deposed to the supporting affidavit, affirmed that the commission has “strong, good and arguable grounds of appeal”.

He averred that the trial court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the matter as the alleged infringement of the respondent’s fundamental human rights occurred in Abuja and not in Lokoja.

Therefore, the trial court lacked jurisdiction to proceed to hear the suit, the deponent said.

He further pointed out that the Appellant had applied to the trial court for compilation and transmission of the record of appeal, but as of the time of filing the motion, the file of the case was yet to be released to enable transmission of the record to the registry of the Appellate Court.

READ ALSO:

Instead of allowing the record of the appeal to be transmitted, the deponent said, “the trial court proceeded to cite the appellant on 6 February for contempt.”

“If the execution/enforcement of the judgment of the 12 December, 2023 and the pronouncement of the trial Court of 6 February, 2023 is not stayed, it will jeopardise the Appellants/Applicants’ constitutional right of appeal and exercise of his statutory functions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

