The Police Service Commission (PSC) has concluded plans to deploy its personnel to the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to monitor the conduct of policemen during the general elections.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

While the presidential and National Assembly elections hold on 25 February, the governorship and state assembly elections come up on 11 March.

He said the idea was to ensure that policemen deployed for election duties operate within defined rules of engagement.

According to him, the commission believes that the success or otherwise of the general elections largely depends on the effectiveness and efficiency of the police as the lead agency in internal security.

“Guidelines on police conduct during the elections will soon be released by the commission to guide policemen who will be involved in election security.

“The commission will also release dedicated telephone numbers where Nigerians will be required to call to complain or commend police officers during the elections.

“Police officers found negligent or outrightly involved in official misconduct will be disciplined in line with the provisions of the law,” he said.

He enjoined police officers to restrict themselves to providing security during the elections and not engage in serving as conductors for vote buying or other misconduct.

Mr Ani said the commission would continue to hold the police accountable for its conduct during the elections.

(NAN)

