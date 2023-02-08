The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of conspiring with certain members of the campaign team of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to thwart the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary, alleged that there are plans by the ruling party to use some of its party members in both Senate and House of Representatives to create tension ahead of the polls.

This, according to the party, is to derail the conduct of the elections slated for 25 February and 11 March.

The PDP also said it received intelligence about how Mr Tinubu allegedly directed his cronies in the APC in both chambers to reconvene plenary and use both the legislative arm as a platform to scuttle the elections.

The opposition further alleged that the plots are to promote incendiary speeches with a view to overheating the polity and making the entire electoral process appear to be unconducive to conduct elections in the country.

“The PDP informs of the moves by the Tinubu Presidential Campaign to allegedly use certain compromised All Progressives Congress (APC) members in both Senate and House of Representatives to create tension in the polity and derail the conduct of the elections.

“There is credible intelligence of how the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly directed his cronies in the APC leadership of both Houses of the National Assembly to reconvene Plenary and use the Legislative Chambers as platforms to promote incendiary speeches with the view to overheating the polity and making it appear unconducive to conduct elections in the country.

“This is in furtherance of the alleged scheme by the APC Presidential Campaign to use all means including APC leadership of the National Assembly to orchestrate security situations that will justify its reported demands to postpone elections as a prelude to the derailment of the electoral process, having realised that it has no chance in the elections,” the statement said.

The PDP also accused the APC Presidential Campaign plan to use other means in connivance with the APC members of the National Assembly to orchestrate security situations in order to have the elections postponed.

In the past weeks, there have been concerns about the prospect of the elections being postponed over the lingering issues of cash crunch and fuel scarcity across the country.

Many youths have taking to the streets in parts of the country to protest, claiming that the current money and fuel scarcity had caused them hardship.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, while briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday said the elections would hold as scheduled.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed optimism that nothing would stop the February and March general elections from being held.

Mr Obasanjo said Nigerians must do everything they can to ensure that the elections are held as scheduled. He also noted that the global community is interested in Nigeria holding its elections as scheduled.

