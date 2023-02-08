The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says he will ensure the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State, in addition to other critical projects, if elected as president in the 25 February poll.

Speaking at the APC campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Wednesday, Mr Tinubu said his government would prioritise the development of mineral resources in the North- central state, in addition to dredging the River Niger which will allow ships to berth in inland ports.

“Hope is here. Ajaokuta resuscitation will be done. Dredging of the Niger River will be done. Agriculture will be the source of our prosperity. North-central has the potential for great mineral industrialisation, we will work on that, ” a statement by his media office quoted him to have said.

The former two-term governor of Lagos State also felicitated the people of Kogi State and other Nigerians over the Supreme Court judgment on the currency swap impasse, saying those who wanted to take advantage of the situation have failed.

The presidential candidate said members of the opposition were counting on the unintended suffering caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to play to their advantage.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgement on Wednesday halted the 10 February deadline for the validity of the old higher denomination naira notes, pending a hearing on the substantive suit filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara State governments. The case is adjourned to 15 February

Mr Tinubu lauded the mammoth crowd for turning up for the event despite the challenges, asking them to repeat the same on the day of the election.

He said the opposition wanted to take advantage of the people’s hardship.

“They even rejoiced when you cannot sell your products,” he said.

“You will never see hardship in your lives. You will see prosperity, you will see progress,” the APC candidate said to a thunderous amen from the crowd.

“This is your determination, I want you to multiply it. On the 25th of February, there will be a vote for the president, senators and House of Representatives members, it is in your hands now. But we have come to remind you, whether by Keke NAPEP or by bicycle or even with your legs, you should go here in the morning. Cast your vote, and be vigilant. Do your part, play your role.”

Mr Tinubu assured the electorate of the best deal when they elect him as president, promising to accomplish important projects that will foster development.

“I guarantee you I know how to do it. I am smarter than their candidate. I am the front runner, the best candidate. I know the road. I am a man who knows how to develop wealth, a man who keeps promises.”

In his remarks, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, recalled that the state had a good showing for the APC during the 2019 poll, saying the performance will be surpassed this time around.

Like Mr Tinubu, Mr Bello also lampooned members of the opposition parties who, he said, were counting on the “unbearable” situation created to reap support at the polls.

“We have seen clearly between light and darkness. Some few elements decided to make life unbearable so that our party will be affected.

“Our leader made his stance clear to the whole country. He showed that he is with the people. Some people decided to make political capital out of it.”

He described the cashless policy as “a good policy which some people want to turn around to inflict hardship on our people”.

Mr Bello said with the Supreme Court order, “hope has been renewed. Go ahead and use your money, the old and the new Naira.”

READ ALSO:

The rally was attended by the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others were the APC National Women Leader, Betta Edu; Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke and former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

