The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to make available both new and old naira notes for the people in line with the directive of the Supreme Court.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, commended governors for the Supreme Court verdict that halted the 10 February deadline for the legality of old naira notes.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Wednesday granted an interim order following a case filed by the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States to invalidate the 10 February deadline set by the CBN to end the legal status of old N200, N500 and N1,000.

The Supreme Court granted the interim order to allow the use of the old banknotes beyond the deadline until the case is fully disposed of.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported cases of violent protests in some states due to the scarcity of the new notes. In some stances, banks were attacked by aggrieved customers.

According to the statement, Mr Tinubu said the CBN must “ensure that the Supreme Court ruling is effectively executed by taking all necessary steps to ensure sufficient availability of Naira notes (whether old or new) and properly sensitising the public on the ruling and the consequent validity of old Naira.”

He added, “I want to salute the courage of our Governors and most especially the Progressives Governors in APC who acted to save our country from avoidable and dangerous political crises and social unrest which the Central Bank policy on new Naira notes has brought on our country.

“Our country was dangerously careering toward anarchy and political and economic shutdown. But with the Supreme Court interim ruling, our country has been pulled back from the precipice.”

He noted that the country was heading towards a precipice due to the poor implementation of the policy.

The former Lagos state governor also said the federal government and relevant agencies must work out a better framework on how to proceed with the policy.

“The federal government and relevant stakeholders can now sit down and work out better framework on how to proceed with the new policy without causing any social and economic disruption and inconvenience to our people.

“We have examples of other countries that have successfully and seamlessly changed their currencies to learn from.

“Those countries give a long time, at least 12 months to effect the currency change. They do not engage in CBN-like Fire Brigade approach.

“We have seen how a good policy can be poorly implemented to cause unintended problems for the people who should be the beneficiaries. While lessons have been learnt, we must now move on as a country and people with a Renewed Hope for a better tomorrow.

“The sole aim of my running to be the president of our country is to make life better and more abundant for our people and this is an ideal to which I will remain eternally committed,” he said.

The Nigerian Governors Forum had earlier called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the deadline due to the scarcity.

