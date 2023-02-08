Gunmen have killed a professor at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Anthony Eze of the Faculty of Education of the institution, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a report by the Nation.

Mr Eze is a professor of vocational education (agriculture & technology) at the institution.

The gunmen were said to have stormed Mr Eze’s residence in Awka, the state capital, with a Toyota Corolla vehicle and shot him at close range.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, told the Nation that the victim was driving out of his residence when he was attacked by the gunmen.

The resident said the victim attempted to flee on sighting the gunmen, but was surrounded by the attackers who rushed and shot him repeatedly on his chest.

“When he tried to drive back, they followed him and shot him, emptying about four bullets into his chest. As soon as they executed their plot, they fled to an unknown destination while we ran for our lives,” he said.

He said the victim was rushed to the General Hospital Amaku where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

The spokesperson of the institution, Chika Ene, confirmed the incident to the newspaper.

Mrs Ene, however, said she was yet to get details of the incident.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday night, the spokesperson of the police in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the incident.

“There is no such report before me,” said Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police.

Increased attacks

There have been increasing cases of attacks in the institution lately. But the killing of a lecturer in the institution by gunmen was a novelty.

The latest attack comes barely one month after armed robbers killed a 200-level undergraduate student of the institution.

