An unidentified man was on Tuesday hit by a police bullet in the Sapon area of Abeokuta, as some hoodlums attempted to invade a branch of the First Bank in the Ogun State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how angry youth went on the rampage in protest against the shortage of cash and hike in the price of the premium motor spirit, commonly called petrol.

Earlier in the day, the youth had set bonfires on major roads in the state capital.

The violent protest spread to Sapon, Panseke, Oke ilewo, Abiola way, Adatan, Kugba, and other areas in Abeokuta, affecting traffic.

A worker at the bank, who asked not to be named to avoid possible sanction, told PREMIUM RIMES that one of the hoodlums had shouted in Yoruba: “Owo wa ninu ile, meaning, “ There is money inside the building.”

The hoodlums thereafter attempted to gain access to the bank but were resisted by the police.

The source added that the men who were armed with guns later fled in face of the superior fire force of the police.

A canopy in front of the bank had earlier been set on fire, while other equipment vandalised.

“In a bid to stop the invasion of the bank, armed policemen raced to the scene and there was a gun battle between them and the hoodlums.

READ ALSO:

“During the confrontation, the bullet hit a young man and he was rushed to the hospital. We have not got any update so far about him,” the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had warned the youth against violent acts. “Anyone found destroying properties will be dealt with decisively,“ he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

