A handful of youths on Tuesday held a peaceful protest at the Uyo branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against the scarcity of the newly designed naira notes amid biting economic hardship across Nigeria.

The protesters, who gathered in front of the CBN branch around 11:30 a.m., carried placards and fresh leaves, according to a report by a television station, ABN, in Uyo.

Some police officers stood by as the protesters continued to shout.

An unidentified woman, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said they had had enough from banks in Akwa Ibom.

“We are angry because our own hard earned money is what the banks are using to torment us,” she said.

“I am an entrepreneur, a self-employed youth. I am not working for the government, I am not asking for a loan or grant.

“I am producing, but for the past four days I cannot buy fuel, so there is no production in my factory. My staff are hungry, everything is down. We have slept in banks from morning till night, I cannot transfer, I cannot receive. The banks are telling us that money is being kept at the CBN.

“We are here to ask the CBN why? Where is our money? Why are you tormenting the youths?” the woman said.

A CBN official said to the angry crowd that the scarcity was a nationwide problem, but the protesters told him the situation was worse in Uyo, compared to other cities.

“As you guys are blocking the gate, there are banks that are inside now wey for carry money go ATMs,” the official said, apologising over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Another CBN official appealed to Nigerians to remain calm, while the bank, in collaboration with commercial banks, was working to solve the problem.

“We are not happy the way things are going. For the past one week I have not slept in my house. If you look inside you will see policemen, you will see banks. We are not tired of serving you.

“It is a matter of patience,” he said.

Residents in Uyo, on Tuesday, continued to wait endlessly at various banks in the city for the new naira notes.

At a branch of the United Bank of Africa in Uyo, customers were told that the maximum amount they could be paid over the counter was N2,000, against the N20,000 prescribed by the CBN.

Several customers were on the queue for the N2,000 when the bank officials at some point announced that they had run out of cash.

“I am begging you in God’s name, please, even if it’s N100, just give me to pay for my transport back home,” a customer said to the bank officials.

In the South-west states of Oyo and Osun, there have been violent protests over the scarcity of fuel and the new naira notes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

