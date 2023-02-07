President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State have presented the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to the Katsina Emirate Council.

According to a statement released by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, Mr Buhari presented Mr Tinubu to the council on Monday during a courtesy call to the traditional ruler at his palace in Katsina.

The president urged the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, and the Emirate Council to mobilise for the APC.

“We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls,” Mr Buhari said.

The ruling party also held a rally in the state on Monday, where Mr Buhari urged his supporters to vote for the candidate of his party despite the security and economic challenges facing the state.

Over the weekend, terrorists massacred 42 members of the vigilante group, Yan Sakai in the state.

Mr Buhari stated that the administration will continue to listen to wise counsel from experts, traditional rulers and political leaders on the economy, and will adopt best practices in safeguarding the interest of the people.

“I hope citizens of the country and indigenes will remember what the governor of Katsina State and the Emir of Katsina said about the polity and the situation in the country. I will not want to add more,” he said.

Tinubu dealt with insecurity in Lagos — Masari

Speaking on the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Masari said the former Lagos State governor has a good record on security during his term as governor.

“Lagos State had a poor security record, with cases of attacks, robberies and dead bodies on streets, until Asiwaju took over leadership in 1999.

“The state has been transformed, with infrastructure and earned a reputation as one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The state is now a centre of excellence because of the vision of the APC presidential candidate, ” Mr Masari added.

In his remarks, Mr Tinubu informed the traditional rulers that those killed will not be forgotten by the government.

He said the peace and stability of the nation remain a collective responsibility.

“We will not forget them. We will not forget their children and the parents left behind. No leader will be happy to see citizens slaughtered or hear of it. It is sad, painful and tortuous,” the presidential candidate said.

“Thank you for the prayers and support. You promised to be behind the president like a rock of Gibraltar and you have done so. The president brought me here, and he has brought me home.

“I can say welcome home because I am at home here,” he stated.

The Emir of Katsina thanked Mr Buhari for presenting the APC candidate to the emirate council and citizens of Katsina, assuring them that they will pray and mobilise for victory at the polls.

He appealed to the president to look into the challenges posed by currency swap, adding that the “pain of the people, should be the pain of leadership.”

