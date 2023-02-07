Many people were feared killed, on Monday, during an outbreak of violence in Omor and Anaku, two neighbouring communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The two communities have been engaged in a lingering crisis over a parcel of land for a long time now, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Details of the recent violence remain sketchy.

A resident of Omor, one of the warring communities, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that over six persons were killed during the clash between the two communities.

He claimed some youth of Anaku attacked his community, Omor, around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, killing many residents and setting several houses ablaze.

Another resident in the Omor Community, who identified himself simply as Ejiofor, said more than 10 persons were killed during the attack.

“We have not counted the corpses for now, but I am sure over 10 persons died that Monday,” he said.

But Anaku people were said to have accused the people of Omor of attacking them as well and also planting explosives in their community (Anaku) to harm them.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, could not independently confirm these claims.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said the details of the incident were still unclear.

The police spokesperson said a joint task force comprising police and military has been deployed to the area to prevent breakdown of law and order.

He said the deployment was in response to a distress call on Monday about the violence in the two communities.

“The presence of these security forces has reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area,” Mr Ikenga said.

“Patrols are still ongoing and the situation is being monitored,” he added.

