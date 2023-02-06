The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its maritime patrol aircraft, Cessna Citation CJ3, on a routine flight on Monday, carried out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Wap Maigida, an air commodore, in a statement in Abuja, said the aircraft lost its tyres on a touch-and-go flight in Ilorin.

Mr Maigida said that there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, an air marshall, had directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled bellyland at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the statement said.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause (s) of the accident.”

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

(NAN)

