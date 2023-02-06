The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Chapter, has ordered all civil servants in the state to sit at home if the scarcity of fuel and naira persists from Monday.

The NLC chairperson in the state, Beatrice Itubo, gave the directive while briefing reporters in the state on Sunday, Sun newspaper reported.

“We have declared a sit at home for all workers from Monday till further notice if the fuel crisis and crazy transportation fare hike continues,” Mrs Itubo said.

Mrs Itubo, who is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers, said the action was not targeted at anyone or the state government.

“Anyone or organisation who queries or sacks any worker who observes the sit-at-home declared will have the Rivers State NLC to contend with.

“Ordinarily, if we had a listening government, I have no business to have started this journey. We cannot keep suffering because of this misrule.

“We are reacting to the situation we find ourselves in as Nigerian workers,” Mrs Itubo said, adding that it was one of the things that spurred her to run for the office of the governor of the state.

Her directives came hours after the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, urged Nigerians to be patient with the Central Bank of Nigeria over the currency swap policy which he said Nigerians would soon harvest its benefits.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated this in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

Many Nigerians have criticised the CBN and the federal government over the policy, which has brought hardship because of the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

Nigerians, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, have described the policy as “anti-people.”

Amidst the hardship the policy has triggered, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, urged citizens to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch across the country.

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, faulted the policy and lamented the hardship it has caused the masses.

Backstory

For weeks, Nigerians have been rushing to meet the CBN deadline for the phase-out of the old naira notes – N200, N500 and N1, 000.

There had been long queues at ATMs across the country. Point of Sales (POS) centres have cashed on the desperate situation to charge exorbitant fees.

The naira scarcity has compounded the fuel crisis in Nigeria. Prices of goods and services have continued to increase daily.

In response to the public outcry, the CBN extended the deadline from 31 January to 10 February.

Many Nigerians still keep vigil at ATM centres in long queues despite the extension while the POS operators no longer have cash to meet the demands of their customers. Those who manage to have cash charge exorbitant fees for such transactions leaving Nigerians stranded and helpless.

