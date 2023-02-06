Enugu Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, has insisted that his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for supporting the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was ill-conceived and unconstitutional.

Mr Nnamani, in a statement on Monday, said the decision of the party to suspend him without a fair hearing will collapse.

The senator has consistently expressed his support for Mr Tinubu against the candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, is the senator representing Enugu East on the platform of the PDP.

He is also the senatorial candidate of the party for Enugu East in the 25 February National Assembly elections.

He was suspended in January, alongside eight other members of the party by the National Working Committee (NWC) over “allegations of anti-party activities”.

In the statement, Mr Nnamani stated that his right to a fair hearing was violated because he was neither informed of any complaints against him nor was he invited by the party.

He said: “The PDP ‘Penkelemesi’ suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse.”

He explained that his support for Mr Tinubu “was necessitated by the PDP refusal to comply with its own constitution to wit; that key political offices should at all times be rotated between the South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.”

He stated that the main opposition party must put its house in order by ensuring justice and equity.

“As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP because both the Presidential Candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region”

“I am only exercising my right to freedom of choice and association. On this score, I stand with Tinubu,” he said.

