Outspoken Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to end the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes in the country or face dire consequences.

Mr Mbaka who spoke during a service on Sunday at the Adoration Ministry ground, Enugu, said he received a mandate from God to ask Messrs Buhari and Emefiele to intervene in the matter if they want to escape God’s punishment.

A video clip of the cleric speaking during the service has been circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms.

“I am giving both the president and the CBN governor a mandate from heaven. If they don’t react immediately and stop this self-imposed wicked suffering on the people, they will suffer,” Mr Mbaka stated.

“Why do you want to multiply misery? People are sleeping in the banks to get their money. In which country has it ever happened? Parents cannot have money to buy foodstuffs for their children,” he added.

‘Naira scarcity may affect 2023 polls’

The cleric suggested the scarcity of the new naira notes was likely to affect the 2023 general election in the country.

“Everybody is thinking about election. Do you think that if this situation continues, Nigerians will do election? Will people not be alive to do the election? Will dead men win elections?” he said.

The cleric said the scarcity of the new naira notes had impoverished many families and was threatening to kill several others.

“Everybody is suffering now. People will suffer and suffer to get money and suffer more to take their money and there is still a country,” he said.

Many Nigerians have been experiencing a scarcity of the new notes lately following CBN’s policy for a phase-out of the old naira notes – N200, N500 and N1, 000.

There are long queues at ATM centres across Nigeria and most POS operators no longer have adequate cash to meet their customers’ needs. A few who do have cash, charge exorbitant fees for such transactions.

‘I’m back, can’t stop speaking up’

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu had last October directed Mr Mbaka to step down as the spiritual director of the ministry and proceed to a monastery as part of the disciplinary measures against him.

The disciplinary measures against the cleric followed his scathing remarks against Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In November, Mr Mbaka was spotted in a monastery in Los Angeles, United States, where he was said to have gone in continuation of the “disciplinary measure” imposed on him by the church leadership.

Last month, the cleric returned to Nigeria from the US and resumed activities at the ministry.

During the Sunday service, he said although he had completed the disciplinary measure at the monastery, he would not stop speaking up against unfair government policies in the country.

“I am a prophet of God. My job is to speak. When God is angry, I will represent the voice of God in anger. When God is happy, I will speak and represent the voice of God in joy,” he said.

“Nobody can kill a man of God and until God says ‘it is over.’”

The cleric said he was disturbed when he returned from his journey at a US monastery and met many Nigerians suffering due to fuel scarcity and new naira notes.

“I have returned from the monastery, like Moses coming down from the mountain, only to see my people suffering in misery, in sorrow (and) in agony,” he said.

