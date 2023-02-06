The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The rally had been scheduled for Tuesday at Mapo Hall in the state capital.

But the spokesperson of the APC in the state, Olawale Sadare, on Monday said the rally has been postponed indefinitely.

Mr Sadare said the postponement was due to fuel scarcity and unavailability of cash due to the currency redesign policy being implemented.

He further said the rally was postponed to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the issue of fuel and naira notes scarcity.

“We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crisis,” he said.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the nation’s general election to go on as scheduled because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians,” he added.

“Although a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the general public that Oyo state will host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no time and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

There has been chaos in many parts of Ibadan since last week as protesters took to the streets to express their grievances over hardship resulting from the scarcity of fuel and banknotes.

Protesters on Friday attacked the state governor’s office when security agencies attempted to prevent them from seeing the governor, Seyi Makinde.

Police in the state confirmed that one person was shot dead when security officers confronted a group of protesters on Sunday in the Apata area of Ibadan.

