Supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Rivers State, under the aegis Atiku Support Organisation, have demanded the release of over 30 of its members allegedly arrested in the state on the order of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Atiku is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 25 February election.

Spokesperson for the group, Victor Moses, made the claim in a statement on Sunday.

He said armed police officers invaded their meeting venue on Sunday in Port Harcourt and arrested their members.

The meeting was for preparation towards the PDP presidential campaign rally in the state on 11 February, he said.

“Realising the armed men were sent to stop the meeting, some members escaped through the fence sustaining wounds caused by barbed wire, while over 30 of our members, state and LGA leaders, most of whom are women, were arrested and taken away in two white Hilux of the intelligence unit, while about four (Toyota) Hilux heavily armed with police sealed up the meeting venue,” Mr Moses said.

Mr Moses said calls to the phone numbers of the arrested members were not going through.

He appealed to the inspector general of police to step into the matter and order the release of their members to avert a crisis in the forthcoming election.

The Commissioner for Information in Rivers, Chris Finebone, denied knowledge of the arrest but said members of the group may have been arrested for violating the law.

“If anybody is arrested for going against the law the person might find it very convenient to drag the name of the governor into it,” he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-koko, when contacted declined comments on the matter.

The spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Leloonu Nwibubasa told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday evening, he was aware of the incident but said he was yet to confirm if those arrested were Mr Atiku’s supporters.

Background

Mr Wike has been at loggerhead with Mr Atiku after the presidential primary of the party last year, which he lost to the former vice president.

The governor fell out with Mr Atiku for reneging on the alleged promise to ensure the exit of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, so that a southerner can lead the party for the sake of a “regional balance”.

Messrs Atiku and Ayu are both northerners.

Mr Wike now leads the G5, a group of PDP governors who are aggrieved with Mr Atiku and the PDP leadership.

Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) are the other members of the G5.

Members of the group who were appointed into the Atiku presidential campaign council withdrew their membership and boycotted its inauguration.

Governor Wike last week cancelled the approval it earlier granted the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the 11 February PDP presidential rally in the state.

