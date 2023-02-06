The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the elevation of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the head of press and public relations of PSC on Sunday in Abuja, said the commission had suspended the promotion of 19 senior officers.

He said the senior officers affected by the suspension for failing to appear for interview were eight commissioners of police (CPs) and 11 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs).

Mr Ani said the new DIGs were appointed to fill the vacant positions created by the retirements of three DIGs representing the North-central, North-east and North-west geopolitical zones.

He said the appointments were to ensure that the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police was sustained.

The PSC spokesperson said the newly appointed DIGs were Hafiz Inuwa, the Force Secretary to replace Mustapha Dan- Daura after retirement for the North-west.

He said Aji Janga would replace Zanna Ibrahim for the North-east while Adeleke Bode would replace Sanusi Lemu for the North-central.

Mr Ani said the new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th Plenary Meeting of the commission chaired by its Acting Chairman, Clara Ogunbiyi.

He said the commission, also suspended the promotion of eight CPs to the rank of AIGs and 11 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to the next rank of CPs.

He said the suspension followed failure of the officers to appear before the commission for the mandatory promotion interview.

According to him, the commission had earlier sent invitations to the officers to appear before it for the usual interaction to ascertain their suitability and capability for the new Offices.

He said the commission had expressed surprise over the failure of the officers to honour the invitation.

Mr Ani said the commission had approved the promotion of 10 ACPs to the next rank of DCPs, 17 chief superintendents of police (CSPs) to ACPs and 301 superintendents of police (SPs) to chief superintendents (CSP).

He said the 47 skipped deputy superintendents of police (DSP) from previous recommendations to the commission were also promoted to SPs.

The PSC spokesperson said 665 assistant superintendents of police (ASP) were promoted to DSP..

He said the recommendations for Nwamanna Nelson, an ACP, Iliyas Casmir, SP and Alheri Mamman, SP were also endorsed.

Mr Ani said the officers were promoted to their next ranks after they were absolved of any Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM).

He said Mrs Ogunbiyi charged the newly promoted officers to give their best to the service of the nation especially, ahead of the general elections.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

