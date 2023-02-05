A serving senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Ekwunife, has denied endorsing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 25th February election.

Mrs Ekwunife, who currently represents Anambra Central Senatorial District, said an online blog which she did not mention had been circulating an article that she has endorsed Mr Obi for president.

Both Mrs Ekwunife and Mr Obi are from Anambra State and had enjoyed robust political relationships in the past until the former defected from the PDP to the Labour Party in 2022 to actualise his presidential ambition.

She campaigned for Mr Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State when he was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election which he and then-presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lost to the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Ekwunifie, a former member of the House of Representatives, is seeking reelection as senator for Anambra Central on the ticket of the PDP.

I did not endorse Obi – Ekwunife

In a statement she personally signed and made available to journalists on Saturday, Mrs Ekwunife denied the endorsement, saying such did not emanate from her.

She also said the online blog attributed statements that may translate as adopting Mr Obi as her candidate for the election.

“I want to state categorically that those statements never emanated from me or my campaign council,” she said.

Although she said Mr Obi is her leader and elder brother from Anambra Central whom she respects and holds in high esteem, she noted, however, that their political aspirations have become divergent hence, “the need for me to focus on delivering our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, and the Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who are of the PDP.”

ALSO READ: Sule Lamido attacks Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi

Mrs Ekwunife said she can never betray for whatever reason Mr Okowa whom she described as her bosom friend who has been supportive of all her aspirations from time immemorial.

She restated her commitment to the PDP, saying that she cannot work against the party or any of its candidates running on the party’s platform in the 2023 elections.

Mrs Ekwunife, however, said “Mr Obi is no doubt a force to reckon with in the 25 February election. But, will not be able to garner the required spread that will secure his win unlike His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, who has everything it takes to win the election with high margin.”

She reiterated her unalloyed support to the ambition of Atiku, urging the people of Anambra Central and Nigerians to key into the project, rescue Nigeria and set the country on the path to greatness.

