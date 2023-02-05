Three site workers were killed in the Aluu community in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, on Saturday when a two-storey building under construction collapsed on them.

The Head of Disaster Management Rescue Team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers, Ngene James, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the command on Sunday.

He said the NSCDC rescue team immediately mobilised to the site for a rescue operation as soon as it received a distress call.

“Upon arrival at the disaster scene, we joined in the joint rescue operation by the National Emergency Management Agency and sister security agencies.

“Three labourers working at the construction site lost their lives to the accident.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the two-storey building collapsed as a result of low quality rods and other materials in its construction,” Mr James said.

Mr James advised property owners to be wary of desperate and quack contractors who cared only about their pockets rather than the safety of lives.

“We commend the Ikwerre Local Government Council for mobilising three pay loaders and logistics at the joint rescue operation,” he said.

The site had been cordoned off to enable investigators to examine the cause of the building collapse.

(NAN)

