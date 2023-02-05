Festus Keyamo has responded to Yakubu Dogara’s “not your mate in politics” tweet.

Mr Keyamo, who is the minister of state for Labour and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, tweeted back on Sunday to the former speaker of the House of Representatives, telling him that everyone must not “be rated by elections won and lost”.

“Let me remind you that I’ve reached the height of our profession and you must learn to respect your senior at the bar!” said Mr Keyamo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a prestigious title for legal practitioners who have distinguished themselves in law practice in the country.

Messrs Keyamo and Dogara, both lawyers, were mates at the Nigerian Law School.

“Yes, we were mates at Law School, but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category,” Mr Dogara had tweeted at Mr Keyamo earlier on Sunday after the minister called him a “political prostitute”, a “wanderer”, and a “back-stabber” for attacking the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, after President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to Nigerians to vote Mr Tinubu that he would give his best to the country.

Mr Keyamo said for downplaying his achievement in law, Mr Dogara had “insulted millions of Nigerians in their various fields of endeavour”.

The former speaker is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and a powerful supporter of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“I know that PMB loves to crack jokes, but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju will give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his (Tinubu’s) best but we get the satire,” Mr Dogara had said in the tweet which Mr Keyamo reacted to.

