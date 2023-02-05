Abubakar Kwaire, a special adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Mr Tambuwal, who is on the last lap of his second term in office, is the DG of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign for the 25 February election. He is the leader of the PDP in the state.

He was elected governor of the state in 2015 on the ticket of the APC but later defected to the PDP on whose platform he was reelected for a second term in office.

Mr Kwaire, according to a statement by Bashar Abubakar, the special adviser on media and publicity to Aliyu Wamakko, senator (APC –Sokoto North), was received by the state APC governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu, in Sokoto

The statement said the new APC member, who is a former member of the State House of Assembly, hails from the Tambuwal Local Government area of the state.

He quoted Mr Kwaire as saying that his decision to join the APC was motivated by Mr Wamakko’s sterling leadership qualities.

“Therefore, I believe with Wamakko as APC leader and Aliyu to govern our state, if elected, more dividends of democracy are expected,“ he said.

Mr Kwaire restated his commitment to support all the candidates of the party to coast to victory for the best of Sokoto State and Nigeria.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate welcomed the defector and assured him of equal treatment like all other members of the party.

(NAN)

