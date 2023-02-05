A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has challenged Festus Keyamo to win a councilorship election first because both of them are not “mates” in politics.

“Yes, we were mates at Law School, but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category,” Mr Dogara said to Mr Keyamo in a tweet on Sunday.

“My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship,” he added.

Mr Keyamo is the minister of state for Labour and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Mr Dogara was responding to a tweet in which Mr Keyamo called him a “political prostitute”, a “wanderer”, and a “back-stabber” for attacking the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, after President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to Nigerians to vote Mr Tinubu that he would give his best to the country.

The former speaker is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and a powerful supporter of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

READ ALSO:

Mr Dogara had initially supported Mr Tinubu but dumped him and left the APC for the PDP when the APC presidential candidate chose Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from Borno State as his running mate. Mr Dogara is a Christian from Bauchi State.

“I know that PMB loves to crack jokes, but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju will give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his (Tinubu’s) best but we get the satire,” Mr Dogara said in the tweet which Mr Keyamo responded to.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

