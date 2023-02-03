A former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has responded to the allegation levelled against him by the Governor of Benue of State, Samuel Ortom, over the mass killing of pastoralists in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

This newspaper had reported how the police in the state said 27 pastoralists were killed in the airstrike, but Fulani groups claim 40 people were killed and scores of other civilians were injured.

No one or group has claimed responsibility for the incident. The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the incident was under investigation. The Nigeria Air Force is yet to comment on the development. Its spokesperson, Wapkerem Maigida, did not respond to phone calls when last contacted by our reporter to speak about the bombing allegedly carried out by an air force bomber.

Mr Ortom, in a press conference on Thursday, alleged that a group of Fulani elites are planning to eliminate him over the bombing incident.

The governor alleged that the former emir led by some personalities is making all manners of accusations against him in a sinister attempt to set him up for hatred and attacks over the killing in Nasarawa.

Mr Ortom revealed that the group, in a petition signed by 52 personalities, including Mr Sanusi, sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, had accused him of masterminding the killing of the pastoralists in Nasarawa.

According to the governor, the group also fingered the Benue State Livestock Guards in the killings, claiming that the pastoralists were bombed on their way to Nasarawa after retrieving their seized cattle in Benue.

But in an interview with BBC Hausa, Mr Sanusi said Fulbe Global, a coalition of pastoralists’ leadership, is not a murderer group rather it protects the Fulani culture, restores good morals known with pastoralists and fights for their rights while dealing with recalcitrants in the group.

He accused Governor Ortom of working against pastoralists by establishing anti-grazing laws as well as setting up a state militia that targets pastoralists.

“Governor Ortom is the one who came with legislation that outlaws Fulani from grazing and established Benue Livestock Guards and armed them. They have killed Fulani. They confiscated their cattle. They extorted and oppressed them. This is not a mere allegation.

“Myself and the Lamidon Adamawa and late Ahmed Joda had a meeting with Vice President the then IG, Idris and Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh where I presented a document to the attendants revealing that Benue state government would train these ranchers (Livestock Guards) how to use firearms which violates Nigerian laws. The federal government is not unaware of this but couldn’t do anything.

“These people were armed and they killed innocents and impounded their cattle. The recent incident in Nasarawa was not the first of its kind. This is almost the fifth time they have shelled bombs on these people in Nasarawa. Neither the Nasarawa state governor nor traditional rulers raised the alarm that there were terrorists in their domain, so let’s bombard them.

“All the air strikes that took place in Nasarawa were masterminded from Makurdi. We must hold him responsible since we know his position against Fulani. It’s only an investigation that will avail him of the allegations. Why won’t t there be an investigation to reveal who masterminded the bombardment? And who gives orders to the Air force to always launch these airstrikes?

“We wrote an open letter to the president, making him the commandant in chief. To this moment, there is no statement from the presidency to condole or sympathize with the victims’ families; let alone to talk about compensating them. The presidency is mum about it, on the other hand, if one person was killed in the south; they would speak out,’’ Mr Sanusi lamented.

