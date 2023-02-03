Amidst the scarcity of Naira notes and fuel in Ekiti State, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, made a stopover in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Friday, in continuation of his campaigns.

A large crowd of residents turned out for the rally, despite the biting scarcity of fuel and naira notes in the state.

However, Mr Tinubu did not mention the scarcity in his speech at the rally as he instead spoke about job creation and other issues.

Before heading to the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion for the rally at 2:48 p.m, the candidate paid a courtesy call on the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, and then joined the Muslim faithful at Ado Central Mosque for the Jumat prayers.

He arrived at the rally with a large entourage that included former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Kayode Fayemi and Gboyega Oyetola respectively; host Governor Biodun Oyebanji and other leaders of the party.

The entourage was ushered to the podium with songs from Yoruba Fuji music star, Wasiu Ayinde.

Earlier, the waiting crowd had been entertained by Nollywood actors like Saheed Balogun, Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko and Foluke Daramola.

Brief words

Mr Tinubu spent less than 20 minutes addressing the crowd. Speaking in Yoruba, he entertained his supporters with dance steps to intermittent interludes from Mr Ayinde.

He advised the supporters to be law-abiding, urging them to vote and not fight during the elections.

