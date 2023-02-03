The police in Nasarawa State, North-central Nigeria, on Friday, said the remaining four primary school pupils kidnapped at Alwaza, a community in Doma Local Government Area, have been rescued.

The command’s spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, in a statement said the security operatives rescued the pupils of Doka village in the Doma council area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the pupils were abducted on their way to school and how two of them were subsequently rescued.

The spokesperson said the operation to rescue the abducted pupils was led by the police commissioner, Maiyaki Muhammad-Baba.

“In continuation of the search to rescue the remaining four pupils that were earlier abducted on 20/1/2023 at LEA Primary school, Alwaza; on 3/2/2023 at about 7:00

“The detachment of joint security operatives in collaboration with Hunters rescued the four pupils at Doka village, Doma Local Government Area

“The victims, Awazi Emmanuel, Success Ogah, Dominion Alhaji and Success Emmanuel have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be reunited with their parents.

“The Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammad Baba, thanked members of the public for their support thus far and urges them to assist the police with relevant information that will assist in arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

