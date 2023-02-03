Angry protesters have taken to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, in an expression of frustration over the scarcity of naira notes and premium motor spirits(PMS), popularly called petrol.

This protest has now spread to major areas in the ancient city, including Agodi- Secretariat, Iwo road, Idi Ape and Bodija.

The protests had started on a small scale on Monday with no threat to businesses and other residents. However, it took a new dimension on Friday when the youth and traders started burning tyres and barricading roads.

As of the time of filing this report Friday afternoon, no violence had been reported but businesses in many areas had closed shops.

People across Nigeria have been groaning over the unavailability of petrol for many weeks. The difficulties are compounded by the scarcity of new naira notes as the 10 February deadline for the end of the old notes as a legal tender approaches.

State governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja over the currency redesign crisis.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, at the end of the meeting, the president asked to be given seven days to review the situation.

