The Presidential Campaign Director for Labour Party in Bauchi State, Alhassan Bawu, has joined the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Bawu’s defection comes barely three weeks before the presidential election.

Mr Bawu said he defected to the PDP to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Bawu told reporters on Tuesday in Bauchi, that the entire Labour Party leadership in the North-east had joined the PDP.

He claimed that all Labour Party members who defected to the PDP in the North-east did that to help the PDP Presidential candidate of the party to win the election.

According to Mr Bawu, the Labour Party lacked structure at the ward, local and state levels, which guided their decision to pitch a tent with the PDP.

“We believe the Labour Party is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-east.

“We are officially declaring that all the North-east executives of the Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Atiku.

“We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilise votes to who can win the election,” Mr Bawu said.

