The Director of Special Media Projects of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has indulged in more vote buying and corruption than anybody in the history of Nigeria.

Mr Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, stated this on Wednesday while featuring on a programme “The 2023 Verdict” on Channels TV.

He was reacting to a statement by Atiku urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to succumb to blackmail from other parties by extending the 10 February deadline of the new naira note regime.

The PDP candidate had alleged that “anti-democratic elements who are pretending to be democrats are the ones ganging up against the CBN” because of the currency redesigning and the cashless regime it seeks to enthrone.

He said: “They have been scheming and lobbying day and night to frustrate the policy. Now, their new measure is to lobby for a second postponement of the deadline for the change of currency. I urge the CBN and the government to ignore their antics. The CBN should not succumb to the current pressure.

“There should be no further postponement of the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline. The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots,” Atiku said.

Since the CBN introduced the new notes, Nigerians have continued to lament their scarcity amid disruption in banking operations.

Vote buying, corrupt leader

Mr Fani Kayode said Atiku and his party have already made plans to buy votes during the 2023 election period.

“Nobody in the history of Nigeria has indulged in vote buying and more corruption than Atiku Abubakar in every election he has ever run.

“Secondly, Atiku is saying this because he knows what his party is trying to do. They plan to send money to people on the app throughout the election period. We are saying that they should stop pretending not to be the biggest cheats, lairs, and thieves in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

The APC campaign official raised concerns over the insensitivity of the CBN Governor, Atiku, and the PDP party towards the sufferings of the people.

“Atiku’s statement is very insensitive at a time like this because people are going through a lot, ” he said.

Mr Fani-Kayode also said APC does not engage in vote buying but instead focuses on ensuring its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wins through a free and fair election.

