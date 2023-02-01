The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the recent bombing of its facility in Ojoto, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen bombed the commission’s facility in the council area on Wednesday and also attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Nnobi, another community in the council area, killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old girl during the attack.

Mr Okoye, a lawyer, said the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Elizabeth Agwu, reported the attack to the commission.

The INEC spokesperson said the building was “substantially damaged” in the attack.

“All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 general election,” he said.

“Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 mega phones, one electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum,” Mr Okoye added.

The spokesperson, however, said the Permanent Voters’ Cards kept in the commission’s “fireproof cabinet” were not affected during the attack.

“Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the local government area office.”

He said the attack appeared to have been coordinated given that a police facility in Nnobi was also attacked by the gunmen.

2023: ‘No cause for alarm’

INEC said despite the attack, the commission would still go ahead with the 2023 general elections as planned.

“Despite this despicable incident, the commission wishes to reassure the people of Idemili South Local Government Area that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the (destroyed) materials and the Presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the House of Assembly election,” Mr Okoye said.

