The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised an alarm over an alleged plan to unleash terror at its presidential rally scheduled to hold in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday.

The acting Chairperson of the party in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, at a press conference on Tuesday, said it was in possession of an intelligence report that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had hired hoodlums to disrupt the rally.

“We are privy to an intelligence that the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in connivance with the embattled state Governor Ademola Adeleke have concluded a plan to disrupt the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, coming up on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo, Osun State,” he said.

“We also discovered through our painstaking efforts that the controversial Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor, one Chief Superintendent of Police Omoyele Adekunle (the leader of the Killer Squad) has been the one giving instructions and protection to the hooded political thugs” he added.

Mr Tajudeen claimed that the hired thugs will be disguised in clothes and caps crested with the logo of APC.

“It was also learnt that the PDP is planning to kit the political hoodlums with branded APC uniforms and face caps with a view to giving the false identities of the PDP-sponsored political thugs,” the party chairman noted.

“It was also gathered that Adeleke and the PDP have mapped out another plan to use political hoodlums to be waylaying our members and supporters who might be coming to Osogbo for the presidential rally from the various towns and villages on Thursday.”

Reacting, however, the Caretaker Chairperson of the PDP, Adekunle Akindele, described the allegation as false and baseless.

“It is ridiculous, delusional and baseless allegations that the party or its government is planning to attack Tinubu’s rally in Osogbo,” Mr Akindele said.

“We find APC and its Osun team as a bunch of illegitimate pretenders to power who daily suffer from delusional disorder and political instability.

“Having been rejected by the people, they see the ghost of their misadventure in power and endlessly chase shadow, levelling baseless allegations against credible leaders of the society who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour.”

The two parties are still battling over the governorship of the South-west state. Although the PDP’s Mr Adeleke was returned as the winner of the 16 July election and was sworn in in October, the election petition tribunal on Friday nullified his victory and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as the valid winner.

Mr Adeleke has served a notice of appeal of the judgement and will remain in office at least until it is determined.

