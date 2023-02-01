The remains of the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammadu-Sanusi, were on Wednesday laid to rest in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The ceremony was completed at Kargo public cemetery after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque, Abubakar Sani, at the Eid prayer ground.

The funeral ceremony was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima.

The presidential delegation was led by Garba Shehu, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The late emir was one of the five first-class emirs in Jigawa State. He was on the stool for 28 years as the Emir of Dutse.

He succeeded his late father, Muhammadu Sanusi Dan Bello, who ruled between 1983 and 1995.

He is survived by two wives, 13 children and many grandchildren.

The funeral prayers were also attended by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former governors of Jigawa and Bauchi, Sule Lamido, and Muhammad Abubakar, respectively.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi; Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Fika and All the first-class Emirs of Kano and Jigawa also attended.

