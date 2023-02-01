The remains of the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammadu-Sanusi, were on Wednesday laid to rest in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.
The ceremony was completed at Kargo public cemetery after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque, Abubakar Sani, at the Eid prayer ground.
The funeral ceremony was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima.
The presidential delegation was led by Garba Shehu, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The late emir was one of the five first-class emirs in Jigawa State. He was on the stool for 28 years as the Emir of Dutse.
He succeeded his late father, Muhammadu Sanusi Dan Bello, who ruled between 1983 and 1995.
He is survived by two wives, 13 children and many grandchildren.
READ ALSO: Atiku donates N50 million to Jigawa floods victims
The funeral prayers were also attended by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former governors of Jigawa and Bauchi, Sule Lamido, and Muhammad Abubakar, respectively.
The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi; Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Fika and All the first-class Emirs of Kano and Jigawa also attended.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999