The Supreme Court on Wednesday slated 6 February for judgement in the legal dispute over the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is the incumbent occupier of the seat. He had sought to clinch APC’s ticket for reelection to the Senate after his failed attempt at the party’s presidential ticket last year.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja in November last year affirmed Mr Lawan’s rival, Bashir Machina, as the party’s valid candidate for the senatorial district.

But while Mr Lawan decided not to pursue the case further at the Supreme Court, the APC took on the mantle of appealing against the Court of Appeal’s judgement challenging the nomination of Mr Machina as the party’s candidate for the senatorial district.

The APC is insisting that Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, is the authentic senatorial candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District for the forthcoming general election.

Arguments

At Wednesday’s hearing of the appeal, the APC’s lawyer, Sepiribo Peters, argued that the primary election of the APC held on 28 May 2022 which produced Mr Machina breached the Electoral Act.

Mr Peters contended that Danjuma Manga who conducted the said primary election was not nominated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He told the five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Centus Nweze that the APC cancelled the primary poll on account of the irregularities observed during the exercise.

“The primary election was supposed to be held on 27 May but took place on 28 May,” Mr Peters said.

He argued that the other primary held on 9 June was conducted by the APC NWC, and produced Mr Lawan as the party’s authentic flagbearer for the 25 February poll.

Mr Peters urged the Supreme Court to uphold his arguments and declare Mr Lawan as the APC’s senatorial candidate for Yobe North senatorial seat.

Counter-argument

But Mr Machina’s lawyer, Sarafa Yusuff, prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit.

Mr Yusuff said, “The APC did not challenge Mr Machina’s suits at both the trial and lower courts.”

In his arguments, he pointed out that Mr Manga who conducted the primary election where Mr Machina emerged was a member of the NWC-appointed Committee to carry out the exercise.

After taking arguments of the lawyers, the court panel led by Centus Nweze, fixed 6 February for judgement.

Background

The APC had approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking to nullify the judgement of a lower court that declared Mr Machina as APC’s candidate for Yobe North.

But delivering judgement on the appeal, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Monica Dongban-Mensem, who is the president of the court, held that the appeal was an abuse of court process.

Mrs Dongban-Mensem had held “The lower court was right when it held that the purported primary election held on 9 June was not monitored by INEC.”

The appellate court affirmed Mr Machina’s candidacy for the poll.

It will be recalled that Mr Lawan desperately sought to secure the party’s senatorial ticket to return to the National Assembly after he lost out in the APC presidential primary election last June.

Mr Lawan did not participate in the original APC Yobe North primary held on 28 May, because he was contesting to be the party’s presidential candidate.

READ ALSO:

This newspaper reported that despite Mr Machina’s victory at the 28 May primary, the leadership of the APC forwarded Mr Lawan’s name as a candidate for the district.

Determined to sustain his candidacy for the election, Mr Machina lodged a suit at the Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He prayed the court to declare him as the authentic candidate of the APC.

INEC had refused to recognise either Mr Lawan or Mr Machina insisting it would only announce a court-recognised candidate as the authentic flagbearer of the party for the district.

It recognised Mr Machina following the 28 November 2022 verdict of the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirming him as the party’s candidate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

