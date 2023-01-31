The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, is dead.
The emir died Monday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja. He was 79.
Mansur Ahmad, the media aide to former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.
The late emir is one of the five first-class emirs in Jigawa State. He served for 28 years as the Emir of Dutse.
He succeeded his late father, Muhammadu Sanusi Dan Bello, who ruled between 1983 and 1995.
The Federal Military Government under Ibrahim Babangida created Jigawa State on 27 August 1991, and Dutse became the capital city of the new state. This development gave birth to Dutse Emirate on 13th November 1991 with the upgrade of the district head as first class emir.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katsina govt, emirate dismiss district head over ties with terrorists
The late Mr Muhammad-Sanusi attended Dutse elementary school and Birnin Kudu Senior Primary School, between 1952 and 1959. He was, thereafter, admitted to the Kano Teachers College.
He later gained admission into Advanced Teachers College in 1967.
He also attended Ohio University in the USA where he obtained BSc in Business Education in 1972 and MBA in 1974.
Thereafter he had MSc in Project Analysis and Evaluation from Bradford University in England in 1977.
He was elected a member of the constituent assembly in 1989. At the traditional level, he served as the district head of Dutse and senior counsellor in the emirate council between 1992 and 1995.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999